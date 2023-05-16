'I was hardly surviving' | San Diego County collected over $3 million in social security payouts from foster children without their knowledge

Example video title will go here for this video

San Diego County as well as counties across California have collected millions from foster children and deposited it in the general fund.

More than 300 foster children have had benefits taken

"It's hard for us to even adapt to the normal life. It's hard for us to get through life since we don't know what we need," added Katrina.

One thing she does know is that the money that she was entitled to her would have helped her wade through the flood of difficulties that so many foster youth experiences.

Katrina isn't sure where her survivor benefits went. She had moved between San Bernardino and San Diego Counties prior to turning 18.

Since 2015, San Diego County has taken more than $3 million in social security or disability payments from foster children without their knowledge or consent and deposited it into county bank accounts.

"I'm extremely disappointed because I really needed that support. Even before I experienced homelessness, I knew that I was going to be homeless, even before."

"I didn't even know that I qualified for that," said Katrina about the survivor benefits that she was entitled to after her dad died from a heart attack when she was nine and her mom died just two years later.

She is also one of the hundreds of foster children who had their social security benefits taken without their knowledge and deposited into county coffers.

Katrina is one of thousands of former foster children who are forced into homelessness as soon as they become adults.

"It was just hard because I couldn't really survive. I was cold. It was raining. I really couldn't survive. Some days I didn't have enough money to get a bite to eat." says Katrina, as she stands in knee-high weeds near a La Mesa trolley station, the small plot of land where she pitched her two-person tent, the place where she once called home.

Public documents obtained by CBS 8 show that San Diego County has collected $3,214,968 in retirement benefits, disability payouts, or social security survivor benefits from 310 foster youth in the past eight years.

Signing foster children up for disability benefits and survivor benefits if their parent has died without informing the child is the standard operating procedure at Child Welfare agencies in San Diego and throughout the country, says Washington D.C-based attorney Amy Harfeld, who works for the University of San Diego's Children's Advocacy Institute.

Harfeld tells CBS 8 that over the years states across the country have taken an estimated $250 million in benefits from foster children before depositing them into municipal accounts.

"When hardworking Americans contribute every paycheck to their Social Security fund, it's not a donation to the child welfare system, it's supposed to be there for them when they retire. They don't make it to retirement, it's supposed to be there for their dependents for their spouse, or for their children. So for the state to intercept that money and secret behind the backs of foster you, while they're in a particularly vulnerable position and care is immoral and quite frankly predatory," says Harfeld.

"For kids who have access to these assets, this is a literal lifeline. It can mean the difference between housing or homelessness it can mean the difference which means food security or going hungry," added Harfeld. "It can mean the difference between having a vehicle to get to a job or claiming unemployment."

In recent years, the Child Advocacy Institute has made some headway in getting laws changed to prevent agencies from keeping foster children's benefits.

States such as Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, and Nebraska have outlawed the practice.

Meanwhile a handful of states, including California, now have bills that, if passed, will follow suit.

"From coast to coast, states are realizing that not only is this practice unethical, it's also contrary to providing good outcomes for youth while at the same time is ultimately much more expensive for taxpayers," says Harfeld.

Assembly Bill 1512

In February of this year, State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan who represents South Los Angeles introduced Assembly Bill 1512.