San Diego Sheriff's search for missing man last seen at Otay Mountain

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Sheriff’s helicopters and search teams are out at Otay Mountain for a second day, looking for a missing dirt bike rider who failed to return from a solo ride Saturday night.



Roberto “Bobby” Camou, 48, headed out into the Otay Mountain wilderness area Saturday morning and snap chatted a selfie from the area to family members at 12:22 p.m., according to a Facebook post by his daughter Katie Camou. The father – seen in the photo with a red, Beta dualsport motorcycle – was supposed to return home by 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but never showed up.



“Not hearing from him is making us very scared. This feels like a living nightmare,” the daughter posted on Facebook Sunday morning.



Family members posted that Camou’s cell phone pinged around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a location 1.75 miles east of the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility at the base of Otay Mountain.



Camou is a skilled dirt bike rider, according to online posts. He works as a courtroom clerk in the misdemeanor arraignment department at the Chula Vista courthouse, colleagues said.



Search teams met up at Pio Pico RV Campground for a second day on Monday morning. The Sheriff’s Department tweeted out a "be on the lookout" for Camou.



Helicopter tracking sites showed choppers from the Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Police Department searching area both day and night over the weekend. Helicopters with U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol also were seen scouring the area Sunday, as well.



A command post is set up in the parking lot of the George F. Baily Detention center, according to personnel on site.