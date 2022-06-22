Timeline emerges in death of San Diego mother found in Tijuana

Boyfriend Tyler Adams remains at large, wanted for questioning by FBI.

SAN DIEGO — A timeline is emerging in the death of Racquel Sabean, a San Diego woman found murdered last month in Tijuana, as the FBI continues to search for her boyfriend, Tyler Adams, on this side of the border.

Sabean, 40, had been living in a University Heights apartment on Texas Street for several years. About a year and a half ago, she met Adams, 50, who she knew as Paul Phillips (one of more a dozen aliases used by Adams, according to the FBI).

Sabean became pregnant.

November 9, 2021:

Valentina Sabean is born to parents Sabean and Adams. Cell phone video that the family shared with CBS 8 shows the family when the baby was just five days old.

At some point in 2021, the couple started arguing, according to Sabean’s mother, Denise Hosking.

“My daughter told me sometime last year that she wasn't getting along with Paul and didn't want to stay with him,” said Hosking.

April 16, 2022:

Racquel Sabean posts her last message on Facebook, according to her father, David Sabean. The father believes his daughter was murdered around this time.

April 17, 2022:

Sabean’s white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta is seen crossing into Mexico.

“On April 17, they saw her car pass through Tijuana on the camera. They didn't see who was driving but that was her mother's car, which she never drove into Tijuana. Her mother told her not to. There was no insurance on the car for Mexico. And she said she would not,” the father told CBS 8.

May 31, 2022:

Tijuana police respond to reports of a foul odor coming from a car parked in the 1400 block Calle del Cantil, Jardines Section, Playas de Tijuana. Racquel Sabean’s body was found in a red and white cooler inside her Volkswagen Jetta, according to David Sabean, who told CBS 8 the autopsy showed his daughter’s neck had been broken.

June 8, 2022:

Mexican authorities issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Valentina Sabean.

June 12, 2022:

Adams messages Sabean’s family a short video of the baby being held by a babysitter in Tijuana.

June 15, 2022:

Baby Valentina was found safe in possession of the Tijuana babysitter, who has not been publicly identified. A Baja attorney general told CBS 8 the Tijuana babysitter was believed to be in a relationship with Adams. The infant is placed in protective custody in Tijuana.

June 16, 2022:

Tyler Adams, aka Paul Phillips, crossed back into the United States around 1:30 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, using yet another fake name, Aaron Bain.

June 17, 2022:

FBI issued a news release and photographs of Tyler Adams, seeking the public’s help in locating Adams for questioning in the death of Racquel Sabean.

The victim’s father told CBS 8 he also has questions for Adams, who is now on the run.

“Why did you have to kill her? If you're having problems with her why don't you just leave? Now, look at what you did to your life. Look what you did to my family. Look what you did to your own daughter,” said David Sabean.

CBS 8 has learned Racquel Sabean has two sons in San Diego County, a teenager and 4-year-old. Sabean did not have custody of the boys, who may have been in the foster care system at some point in time. Family members told CBS 8 those children are safe.

The infant, Valentina Sabean, is expected to be brought to San Diego this week, where she will be received, at least initially, by child welfare services, according to family members.