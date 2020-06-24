1 person dead after SUV rollover crash in Carlsbad

Authorities said eight passengers, all minors, were in the SUV when it flipped at Carlsbad Village Drive and Valley Street.

SAN DIEGO — A rescue is underway Wednesday after a deadly rollover crash in Carlsbad.



The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Authorities said eight passengers, all minors, were in the SUV when it flipped at Carlsbad Village Drive and Valley Street.

One young man was killed and police say he was not the driver.



Authorities said initial reports show alcohol does not appear to be a factor. At least six of the other passengers were taken to various hospitals.