12-year-old girl on paddleboard dies after getting hit by jet ski in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A 12-year-old girl who was hit by a jet ski while paddleboarding in Mission Bay on Saturday has died, San Diego Police confirmed.

According to the San Diego Police Department, at around 2 p.m. on Satuday, an 18-year-old man from Bellflower collided with the 12-year-old in the De Anza Cove area of Mission Bay.

The girl who was paddleboarding at the time of the collision was immediately brought to shore and began receiving emergency aid from San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.