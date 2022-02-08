43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at Helen Woodward Wednesday

The beagles were among the 4,000 rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia that sells dogs to be used as test subjects in laboratories.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — "Beaglemania" is taking San Diego and the nation by storm. Starting Wednesday, 43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The dogs were among the 4,000 beagles seized in July from Envigo RMS in Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs after the company was accused by the Department of Justice of committing 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The beagles were bred to be sold to laboratories who would then test their products on them.

"One of things we found out was they breed beagles for medical testing because they are so docile," said Jessica Gercke, Public Relations Director for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. "They are gentle and easy to subject to certain tests, which is really concerning."

Gercke said because they had been living in cages their whole lives, the digs aren't potty-trained, they haven't ever played with toys, walked on a leash or even on grass.

"There's going to be a lot of things [the dogs] have to learn. But one thing they're not going to have to learn is to be kind because they are just kind. The most beautiful, loving, forgiving creatures," she added.

Most of the dogs went to shelters on the East Coast, so they wouldn't have to travel very far.

Helen Woodward received more than 40 July 24. They all immediately went into foster homes. According to Gercke, they were malnourished, many also had dental issues. All of them have to be spayed and neutered. Some of them underwent surgery Tuesday.

"Thirty-eight of the dogs here are moms," she said. "We're finding they had given birth to so many litters that the spays are more complicated. So it's going to take a little bit longer for them to heal."

To apply to adopt one of the beagles, you can fill out an application on Helen Woodward's website.

If you would like to donate to help the dogs, click here.

43 rescued beagles will be up for adoption at ⁦@HWAC⁩ starting tomorrow. They are so sweet and docile. They were bred to be used in laboratories as test subjects. 🥺 I’ll have a live report coming up in @CBS8 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/0UPSAO27rO — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 2, 2022