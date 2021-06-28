5 Branches of Chollas Creek to become regional park

The plan would expand the urban canopy and tie together the branches of Chollas Creek.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Chollas Creek has five branches that will eventually be part of Chollas Creek Regional Park. News 8's Shawn Styles visited the area of 54th and Chollas Parkway and the creek there that will make its way to San Diego Bay.

Leslie Reynolds is the Executive Director for Groundworks San Diego Chollas Creek.

"Chollas Creek is actually part of a 32-square-mile watershed - the Chollas Creek watershed," she said.

Groundworks San Diego is working with the City of San Diego to make a regional park of all five branches.

"We're going to recreate those wonderful opportunities for access with trails, parks and environmental assets all the way to the bay," Reynolds said.

Helping with the design and development is landscape architect Vicky Estrada.

"What you see here in the green and yellow - these are opportunities to make a regional park," she said.

The plan would expand the urban canopy and tie together the branches of Chollas Creek.

"These become parkways connecting to our open spaces and within that the trails," Estrada said.

And the City of San Diego has made the park part of its plan.

"We now have leadership that really wants to make it happen and we're really grateful," said Reynolds o.

Having more open space is a good thing.