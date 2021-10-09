According to survey, 90% of San Diego police officers against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine

San Diego Police Officers Association sent out a survey last week to SDPD. Out of the 733 officers who took part in the poll, nearly 90% oppose mandatory vaccination

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Their job is to protect and serve but it appears a handful of San Diego police officers believe it's their rights that are not being protected when it comes to COVID vaccines.

"There was a lot of concern and it was kind of across the board," said Jack Schaeffer, President of the San Diego Officers Association.

Push back against the city's plan to require all of its employees to be vaccinated by November 2, prompted the San Diego Police Officers Association to take a closer look. A survey was sent out last week.

Out of the 733 officers who took part in the poll, nearly 90% of those who responded said they oppose mandatory vaccinations. Sixty-five percent said they would even consider quitting the force if vaccinations were required.

Schaffer says he hopes it doesn't come to that.

"Even if one quarter of that, 400 people, it would almost cripple us and our ability to keep people safe."

This week, President Biden laid out the latest vaccination mandates. It includes a requirement for all employers with a hundred or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated, or undergo weekly testing.

Schaeffer is hoping San Diego will consider a similar compromise.

"I think we can stay safe and keep people safe with testing if that's what they need to do."

In a statement to News 8, the mayor's office responded to this story saying:

"Polls don't dictate our policies. We want to protect our public safety officers and the public."