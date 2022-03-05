A freeway shooting in Spring Valley ends with a 27-year-old woman in the hospital

The CHP says the woman was shot while driving on State Route 94 early Saturday morning

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a person who shot a woman driving on State Route 94 in Spring Valley early Saturday morning.

It happened near Kenwood Drive at 5:40 a.m.

The CHP reported that someone in a vehicle pulled up behind her and fired several rounds.

The 27-year-old National City woman was shot at least once. Two other people in the white Ford Edge were not hurt.

Investigators sid they have no description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.