AAA members can get their REAL ID at AAA locations in Southern California

A pilot program between AAA and the state's Department of Motor Vehicles will allow members to get their REAL ID at 19 AAA locations throughout Southern California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — If you still don't have a REAL ID and you're an AAA member, you're in luck.

A new pilot program between AAA and the state's Department of Motor Vehicles will allow members to get their REAL ID at 19 AAA locations throughout Southern California.

First, fill out an application online: Upload the required documents, pay the fee and schedule an appointment.

Then, take those same required documents and your confirmation code to an AAA office.

“We hope our partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California will prompt its members to get their REAL ID now and not wait until the last minute," DMV Director Steve Gordon said at a news conference today at the Los Angeles AAA office on Figueroa Street.

Starting in May 2023, you'll need either a REAL ID or a federally approved document such as a valid passport, to get on a domestic flight.