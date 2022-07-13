Aaron Price Fellows visit Nation's Capital, meet Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Students from six San Diego Unified schools meet the Supreme Court Justice.

SAN DIEGO — Students in the Aaron Price Fellows program from six San Diego Unified high schools recently travelled to the nation’s Capital.

One of the students is 16-year-old San Diego High School student Jaden Jackson.

"It was wonderful. D.C. is just a wonder. To see how our main government actions happen is a one of a kind experience," said Jackson.

Aaron Price Fellows selects 40 highly motivated students from Hoover, Morse, Lincoln, Point Loma, San Diego and University City High schools to participate in the three year leadership program.

"This leadership program has given me an entrance to a lot of career paths that I've never considered before and its also taught me to be open minded in difficult conversations and step out of my comfort zone," said Kaylin Isidro, 17-year-old Morse High School student.

Students met with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson made history when she was sworn in June 30th; becoming the first black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court.

The highest court will include four female justices for the first time in history. For the students, meeting Jackson was an unforgettable moment.

"It felt surreal. Seeing her walk in and saying 'hello!' She was transparent and down to earth. She had enlightening things to say," said 17-year-old Hoover High School student, Gabrial Sandoval.

"It was amazing, almost surreal," said 17-year-old San Diego High School student, Captain Burnett.

"Oh, that was the highlight right there. It felt unreal. I asked her if she had any pressures. Her answers was phenomenal. Not too much added pressure. She wants to represent her community as best as possible," said Jaden Jackson.

"As a minority student, it was nice to see representation. Its nice to see someone of color," said Isidro.

"I think it made me proud to see the United States look more like the people of the United States. It was very impactful," said Burnett.

These students hope to take what they’ve learned through this experience and use it towards future endeavors.

"I'm looking forward to the promise these young people to bring to the future. It's inspiring to be around," said Kasimu Harley, a facilitator of the Aaron Price Fellows Program.

“What I want to accomplish in life or anything, I want to make sure I represent myself," said Jaden Jackson.