Actress and singer Naya Rivera goes missing at Lake Piru

The Ventura County Sheriff Department on Wednesday tweeted they were searching for a "possible drowning victim at Lake Piru."

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — CBS Los Angeles on Wednesday night is reporting that authorities are searching for actress Naya Rivera after her 4 year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

The Ventura County Sheriff Department on Wednesday tweeted they were searching for a "possible drowning victim at Lake Piru."

According to CBS Los Angeles, child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.