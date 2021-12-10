Alzheimer's San Diego honors volunteer companion

Jenevieve Rodriguez became a companion and friend to Jim Beckley during the pandemic and is the winner of Alzheimer's San Diego’s Volunteer Storytelling contest

SAN DIEGO — When the pandemic hit, it became even more difficult for people dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementia and their caregivers as well. The burden of isolation became that much greater with quarantine and shutdowns.

So, Alzheimer’s San Diego got creative and used technology to tap into an incredible source of energy and compassion to help those in need. The ALZ Companion program is making a big impact, especially volunteers like Jenevieve Rodriguez. She’s a companion and also the winner of Alzheimer’s San Diego’s Volunteer Storytelling contest and a young woman who definitely found meaning as a volunteer during the pandemic.

Jenevieve became a companion and friend to Jim Beckley, through Zoom meetings. Jim’s daughter, Julia, said those meetings made a difference in her father’s life and she praised Jenevieve’s attitude and generosity.

The care, commitment and kindness shown by Jenevieve made a dignified impact on a man and a family battling Alzhiemer’s disease and they are grateful to her and Alzheimer’s San Diego for making a difference.

Congratulations to Jenevieve Rodriguez for winning the Storytelling contest and thank you for being such a fantastic volunteer.

If you’d like more information on the Alz Companion program, or just need resources to deal with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, check out alzsd.org.