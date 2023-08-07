Residents react to antisemitic flyers found in San Diego neighborhoods

Residents in San Carlos, Santee, and Del Cerro found flyers on their car windshields with hate-filled messages against the Jewish and LGBTQ communities.

SAN DIEGO — People around San Diego County are finding disturbing flyers with antisemitic messages. The flyers are believed to be from the Goyim Defense League a group with members across the country known to spread antisemitism.

"I was crying when I first saw these because it breaks my heart [that] people can be so cruel," Adele said.

Adele and her husband Scott found flyers around their neighborhood yesterday.

"For what it did to her, I was so angry," Scott said.

They walked up and down the streets removing the flyers from cars. For Adele, the messages are extremely painful.

"As a Jewish person, they say the Holocaust didn't happen," she said. "I lost so many family members that could have been here today because of the Holocaust."

A synagogue is just up the block from where they live. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time she's experienced this kind of hate.

"Back in the 80s, I was targeted as a Jew. They put Nazi slogans all on the front of my house in spray paint and spray painted cars and I shied away from my faith because it scared me to be Jewish," she said.

She says all the feelings she experienced decades ago came rushing back. She plans to report the flyers to the police and hopes others do too.

"These people need to be arrested for hate crimes. They are trying to make people hate the Jews and that is not fair. That is not right," she said.

According to the group Stop Anti-Semitism synagogues in both Del Cerro and San Carlos have reportedly stepped up security measures as a result.