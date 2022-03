El Cajon Police tweeted for the public to avoid the area of 300 W Lexington Ave.

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Police are responding to a scene at a residence in El Cajon, where there is large police activity on Friday afternoon.

El Cajon Police tweeted for the public to avoid the area of the 300 W Lexington Ave. for police activity.

It is unknown at this time the cause for the scene. This is a developing story.