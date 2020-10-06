52nd SCORE Baja 500 in Ensenada canceled

The popular race was scheduled for July 14 - 19 in Ensenada, Mexico, but will not take place according to SCORE International.

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico — A popular race in Baja California that was to be held next month has been canceled, organizers announced on their website Wednesday. The 52nd SCORE Baja 500 was scheduled for July 14 - 19 in Ensenada, Mexico, but will not take place according to SCORE International.

The organization cited a new Coronavirus Stoplight Monitoring System that was activated in Mexico as of June 1 and a review with government authorities of conditions in Ensenada as their reasons for canceling.

"SCORE International's focus on the health and safety of our Racers, Sponsors, Media, Fans, Staff and the citizens of Baja California, remains our high priority," an online statement read in part.