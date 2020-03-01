A beloved and popular dolphin at SeaWorld San Diego has passed away. Steimie was a bottlenose dolphin who had cancer. The following is a statement from the head of the zoo team at SeaWorld:

"We are saddened by the passing of Steimie, a beloved 29-year-old bottlenose dolphin who was battling cancer," said Stephanie Costelow who oversees SeaWorld San Diego's zoological operations. "Steimie will always be remembered by the millions of visitors she touched throughout her life and inspired to protect our oceans."

A SeaWorld Facebook post from December 22, 2016 features Steimie and the comedian Carlos Mencia.

SeaWorld Comedian Carlos Mencia made a friend in Steimie the bottlenose dolphin when he visited SeaWorld San Diego this week!

