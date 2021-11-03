Body cam video sparks protest at San Diego Police headquarters

The San Diego Police Dept says it released the footage to combat misinformation about the incident as it circulated on social media.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police barricaded the intersection of Broadway and 14th as protesters descended upon the station. Police released video of the traffic stop which happened Tuesday on Park Blvd.

“The fact that they heightened the situation today with like pulling a gun on a child, it’s absolutely horrible,” said a young man, who didn't want to be identified.

The San Diego Police Department says it released the footage to combat misinformation about the incident as it circulated on social media. Still those protesting in front of police headquarters aren’t comfortable with what they saw on the body camera video.

“These incidents haven’t gone away. They point to a deeper issue with policing in general, historically as well. That police exist as a force that is more repressive instead of supporting communities,” said a young woman, who also didn't wan to be identified.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was speeding and going 70 miles an hour in 40 mile an hour zone. He was given a citation and his car was sent to the impound. The driver and his son were allowed to leave.

“Even if it was just the adult that was in the vehicle. The fact that they’re willing to go to that so quickly that in itself is a problem,” the man said.