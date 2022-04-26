Body-worn camera program expanded to all deputies in San Diego County detention facilities

Prior to the Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday, only about 80 deputies were using body-worn cameras inside County detention facilities as part of a pilot program.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s request to expand its body-worn camera program to all deputies in detention facilities.

“Every Deputy assigned to a County jail or detention facility will soon be wearing body-worn cameras, it will help to increase accountability and transparency during investigations of action that occur within our jails,” said Chair Nathan Fletcher. “I want to thank Sheriff Anthony Ray for moving body-worn cameras from the pilot program in our jails, to being a standard practice.”

