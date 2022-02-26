1st alarm vegetation fire burns one acre in Mira Mesa

Residents who were evacuated were cleared to return home at around 4:30 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews held a brushfire to one acre, in Mira Mesa neighborhood Saturday. One home was evacuated.

The fire was first reported at 3:46 p.m. at the intersection of Montongo and Acama streets, and by 4:19 p.m., the forward spread was stopped, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

A second helicopter was canceled and crews were expected to remain on the scene for two hours of mop-up operations.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the brushfire was under investigation.

The #BataviaFire has been stopped at one acre. Strong work by all firefighters on this incident! pic.twitter.com/a3Alkq3YBb — SDFD (@SDFD) February 27, 2022