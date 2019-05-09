LA CRESTA, Calif. — Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are responding to the scene of a brush fire in the La Crest area. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road just east of Murrieta.

The so-called Tenaja Fire was estimated at 50 acres as of an update from Cal Fire just before 5:30 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, an evacuation order was in place for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center as of 5:15 p.m.

Clinton Keith Road was closed south of Avenida La Cresta just after 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.