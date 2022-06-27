CA families could receive up to $1,050 in inflation relief | How much will you get?

About 23 million California residents will soon receive Inflation Relief checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — What is Inflation Relief?

The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provide additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, Newsom and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement.

Who qualifies for these Inflation Relief payments?

The vast majority of Californians would receive some form of relief, from as little as $200 to as much as $1,050, depending on income level and the size of your household.

Do I have to own a vto receive a rebate?

No, these relief payments are not contingent on owning a vehicle, which is something that Governor Newsom had been pushing for earlier this year.

Where are the funds for these inflation relief payments coming from?

These payments, designated as tax refunds, are coming from the state's historic $97 billion budget surplus.

What are the income levels to qualify for a rebate?

(Tier 1) Under the proposal, an individual taxpayer earning up to $75,000 would receive a $350 refund, which would double to $700 for joint filers earning up to $150,000.Claiming any dependents would mean an additional* $350 for a maximum refund of $1,050.

(Tier 2) At the next level, single filers earning up to $125,000 would get a $250 refund, doubled to $500 for joint filers making up to $250,00. Any dependents would add $250, for a max of $750.

(Tier 3) In the third tier, individuals making up to $250,000 would receive $200, doubling to $400 for joint filers making up to $500,000. Claiming any dependents would mean an extra $200, for a total of $600.

When will I see my rebate?

Lawmakers say Californians could receive their rebates as early as October.

In which form will my rebate come?

The relief would come in the form of either direct deposit or as a debit card.

This budget agreement will bring relief to taxpayers in a significant and equitable way, putting our state’s wealth to work for Californians. I appreciate the partnership of @CAGovernor Newsom, Speaker @Rendon63rd, and the budget chairs from both houses. https://t.co/gon7jq4m2L — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) June 27, 2022