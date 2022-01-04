Coastal Commission opposes fence along Del Mar train tracks

NCTD set to vote on fencing plan next week, but legal battle is far from over.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The California Coastal Commission is stepping in to try and block fencing along the rail road tracks in Del Mar. The commission said in a letter last week that a fence would interfere with public access to the beach.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) is set to vote on the fencing plan next week, despite opposition from the Coastal Commission and the City of Del Mar.

Crossing the railroad tracks to go surfing may be illegal but people do it all the time. NCTD plans to put a stop to it by installing six-foot fences on both sides of the tracks in Del Mar, from the Coast Boulevard crossing to the Torrey Pines State Beach bridge.

“There’s a song, 1963 Beach Boys: 'Surfing USA.' The very first town mentioned in that song is Del Mar,” said Del Mar bluff resident John Stahl. “So, that is part of the culture of this town, and it's part of the culture of San Diego County.”

Stahl is one of the neighbors leading the charge against the fence.

“It’s going to destroy the town of Del Mar as we know it. If there’s a six-foot fence in front of the people and on the other side of the tracks, tourism is going to get killed in Del Mar,” he said.

NCTD said it’s a safety issue. Four people have died by illegally crossing the tracks since 2016, and the transit district has been sued by surviving relatives of the victims.

The residents – who launched a web site delmarbluff.com – said they would agree to a short section of fence where most of the fatal accidents occur, but they say there are other solutions that would make the train tracks safer.

“Better signage, better flashing lights, slow the trains down; do the trains need to go through here at 55 miles per hour?” said Stahl.

On January 5, the Coastal Commission weighted in, writing in a letter to SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata.

"[F]encing projects collectively have the potential to result in significant adverse impacts to coastal access and recreation,” the letter said.

The commission wants both fencing and cliff-stabilization plans studied together to find a comprehensive solution.

“I think it's a regional asset and national treasure, and we want to keep this beach access available for future generations to enjoy, as we have for the last 100 years,” said Stahl, the Del Mar resident.

NCTD emailed CBS8 a statement, which said, "neither the Coastal Commission nor the City of Del Mar have acted in good faith to achieve a compromise that is reasonable."

The NCTD board is scheduled to vote on the fencing plan on Thursday, January 20, per a letter released by the district to CBS8.

The NC Transit District believes it has the authority bypass the Coastal Commission and the City of Del Mar, and the District has petitioned a Washington DC agency to do just that. A long legal battle is expected.