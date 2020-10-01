SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California could become the first state to make its own prescription drugs. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the goal is to lower prices by increasing competition in the generic drug market.

His proposal also would create a single market for drug pricing in California, with companies having to bid to sell their medicine at a uniform price. Lawmakers must approve the plan for it to become law.

Newsom's office did not say how much it would cost.

That led to criticism from some Republican lawmakers, who say the state should not compete with private companies.

Also on Thursday, Newsom announced he wanted to hire more state firefighters and make low-income communities safer from devastating wildfires in the budget he will send to state lawmakers on Friday.

It's part of what Newsom is touting as a $2 billion program to fight wildfires and other disasters.

His office tells The Associated Press the 555 more firefighters would be hired over five years. That would augment more than 4,800 current permanent firefighters. California also hires seasonal firefighters during peak danger periods when winds have driven fires into urban areas. Wildfire threats prompted power companies to impose widespread blackouts last year.

On Wednesday, Newsom signed an executive order aimed at prioritizing the issue of homelessness and calling for $1.4 billion in funding to address it.

Newsom's order mandates that by the end February, state agencies must develop a strategy to provide resources to help house people. It also calls for a $1.4 billion allocation to help homeless people throughout California.