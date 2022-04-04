Workers reach tentative agreement with grocery stores

UFCW Locals represents grocery store workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — A tentative agreement was reached by the bargaining committee representing seven UFCW Locals grocery store workers across southern California.

Union representatives said on Monday, workers had a chance to review and vote on the tentative agreement. UFCW Locals plans to release more information regarding the agreement after a final vote by union members.

"We will release more information on this historic and transformational deal. Nothing is final until our members decide," said UFCW Locals in a statement.

The statement continued, "We are incredibly proud of our essential grocery members, whose hard work and determination to stand together, and willingness to fight for what they deserve, has made this agreement possible."

UFCW Locals represents grocery store workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs in San Diego County.

The tentative agreement comes after workers passed a strike authorization vote last month.

The results of the strike authorization vote were announced March 26. Roughly 47,000 workers represented by seven United Food and Commercial Workers locals between Central California and the Mexico border were eligible to cast ballots. The membership covers workers at more than 500 stores.

A three-year-old labor contract between the unionized grocery workers and Southern California supermarkets expired March 7. Employees are continuing to work under the terms of the previous contract.

Union officials said they are seeking a $5-per-hour wage hike, phased in over the next three years, along with bolstered safety standards and "adequate scheduling and hours."

The grocery stores have offered annual 60-cent-per-hour wage increases over the next three years, totaling $1.80 included in their $141 million in new wages over three years, a $2 hourly wage increase for top rate associates and no increase in health care costs.

In a statement to CBS 8 March 30, Ralph’s vice president of Operations, Robert Branton said:

“Our three goals throughout negotiations are to reward and invest in our people, keep groceries affordable for our customers and maintain a sustainable business that creates jobs in the future. Ralphs’ proposal meets all three goals. The current UFCW proposal only meets one of those goals. We encourage the UFCW to join us in meaningful and balanced negotiations to promptly deliver wage increases to our associates.”