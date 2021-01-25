Missing Yosemite hiker found dead, officials say

On Friday, searchers found "Alice" Yu Xie dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall on Jan. 16.

A woman who was declared missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park was found dead the same day, without a public update from the National Park Service.

Authorities announced the death of 41-year-old "Alice" Yu Xie on Friday. She was reported overdue on Jan. 15 after planning a hike to the top of Yosemite Falls and was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall on Jan. 16.

Yosemite officials released details of the Chinese national's disappearance by website and social media Jan. 16. Xie was found dead at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall the same day. There was no immediate explanation from the park service why the announcement of her death was delayed nearly a week.

Authorities described Xie as a 41-year-old Asian woman, who stood at less than five feet tall and weighing less than 100 pounds. She had neck-length black hair and was wearing a black shirt, striped red and black shirt, and either a grey hooded sweatshirt with "Yosemite Half Dome" on the front or a black hooded insulated jacket and black jeans. She was hiking with a small green backpack.

Xie traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa by bus.

Officials are asking for any hikers and visitors who were on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on Jan. 14 or Jan. 15 to call NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009 or www.nps.gov/ISB and click "Submit a Tip."