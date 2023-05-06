Another landslide in San Clemente stops train service to Oceanside

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner's website says the tracks will reopen once the debris has been cleared.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Another landslide in the San Clemente area forced a renewed halt in rail service through southern Orange County Monday. Pacific Surfliner service is also stopped between Irvine and Oceanside.

The tracks used by Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains were closed Monday morning between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano as crews inspected what appeared to be another significant movement of dirt on the hillside overlooking the tracks, just below the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens. This same slope caused a temporary disruption in service in May 2023.

Some of the mud and rocks wound up abutting the train tracks. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner's website says the tracks will reopen once the debris has been cleared and it is determined safe to operate trains through the area.

According to Amtrak Pacific Surfliner's website:

Effective Monday, June 5:

Train 562 and 564 terminated in San Juan Capistrano

Train 770 is cancelled between Los Angeles and San Diego

Train 572 is cancelled

Train 765 will operate from San Juan Capistrano to Los Angeles. Original Train 765 terminated in Oceanside.

Train 769 will operate from San Juan Capistrano to Goleta. A bus bridge will be available from Oceanside to Irvine.

All other trains will not operate between Irvine/San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside. Buses are being secured to provide transportation around the closure to connect to trains.

Effective Tuesday, June 6:

A bus bridge will likely be in place between Irvine and Oceanside. We are finalizing our operations plan and will share details once they are available.

The tracks had been closed for about a month starting in late April due to the unstable hillside. But the tracks reopened on May 27. Casa Romantica was also closed due to damage on its terrace caused by the landslide, but the facility partially reopened on May 25. It was unclear if the latest movement of dirt would again impact operations at the center.

