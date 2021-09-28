National Coffee Day | Where to find a brew for a bargain in California

Here's where to find the best deals for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

CALIFORNIA, USA — On National Coffee Day, there's no need to pay full price for a fresh cup of joe.

Whether your coffee fix is via latte, cold brew, espresso or cappuccino, there's a barista who will have your back on Wednesday. Crews at Starbucks, Dunkin' and Peet's Coffee will have special deals on hand for the big day.

Many local shops might also have a special for National Coffee Day, but the following deals are for drinks that anyone and everyone in Stockton, Modesto, Sacramento or Roseville areas can likely find near them.

Here's where to find the best deals for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

Starbucks

Any Starbucks guest who brings in a clean and empty reusable cup will be able to get a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

For more information, click HERE.

Dunkin'

A free medium hot or iced coffee is up for grabs to any DD Perks members on National Coffee Day. The coffee and donut chain is offering the deal to members and to anyone who signs up for their loyalty program.

For more information, click HERE.

Peet's Coffee

There's no shortage of offers on the so-called "Holiday for Coffee People" at Peet's Coffee. The coffee chain is offering free delivery on mobile orders for Peetnik Rewards members through their mobile app and 25% off coffee beans, K-Cup Pods and espresso capsules at participating coffeebars and online.

Adding to the fun, Peet's is offering a chance to win a $2,000 Peet's Black Card in their National Coffee Day Giveaway.

To enter the giveaway, click HERE.

Krispy Kreme

Are you a rewards member? If so, you can get a free cup of coffee and a donut, no purchase necessary.

Panera Bread

If you're a parent or caregiver, Panera wants to treat you to free coffee. Visit a local Panera and let the cashier know you're a parent or caregiver and you'll get a free coffee.

Three magic words for anyone with kids:



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯FREE

/ \



☕️ (•_•)

\( (> UNLIMITED

/ \



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯COFFEE

/ \



Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29). — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021