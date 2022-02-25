Gov. Newsom to lift 95% of COVID-19 related executive actions

Nineteen of the remaining provisions are terminated immediately, according to a release from the governor's office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has lifted a majority of the state's overall emergency declaration set in place during COVID-19, but is keeping measures to continue testing and vaccinating Californians.

Only 15% of the 561 executive orders enacted by the governor are still in effect. According to the governor's office, those that will remain are critical to the state's SMARTER plan.

“California’s early and decisive measures to combat COVID-19 have saved countless lives throughout the pandemic, and as the recent Omicron surge made clear, we must remain prepared to quickly and effectively respond to changing conditions in real time,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “As we move the state’s recovery forward, we’ll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead.”