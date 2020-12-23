Gov. Newsom to submit Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber nomination for Secretary for State

Dr. Weber, who chaired the 2020 California Electoral College proceedings, has represented San Diego in the State Assembly since 2012.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday announced that he will submit Dr. Shirley N. Weber to the State Legislature as the nominee to be the next California Secretary of State, filling the seat that will be vacated by Secretary of State Alex Padilla once he assumes office in the United States Senate.

Dr. Weber has been an Assemblymember since 2012, former President of the San Diego Board of Education and a retired Africana Studies Department professor for 40 years at San Diego State University.

She will become the first-ever African American to serve as Secretary of State in California.

Through a release on Tuesday, Governor Newsom shared his praise of Dr. Weber.

“Dr. Weber is a tireless advocate and change agent with unimpeachable integrity,” said Governor Newsom. “The daughter of sharecroppers from Arkansas, Dr. Weber’s father didn’t get to vote until his 30s and her grandfather never got to vote because he died before the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. When her family moved to South Central Los Angeles, she saw as a child her parents rearrange furniture in their living room to serve as a local polling site for multiple elections. Now, she’ll be at the helm of California’s elections as the next Secretary of State – defending and expanding the right to vote and serving as the first African American to be California’s Chief Elections Officer.”

The release included a detailed breakdown of her commitment to advancing civil rights and equality and how it compelled her to serve in public office – first on the San Diego Unified School Board, and, since 2012, representing District 79 of the California State Assembly. Dr. Weber has translated her lifelong commitment to service into an ambitious legislative agenda, including bills on education, civil rights, public safety, food insecurity, protections for persons with disabilities and voting rights. Some highlights include:

Promoting public safety. Dr. Weber was the author of and chief advocate for the California Act to Save Lives, landmark legislation passed and signed by Governor Newsom in 2019 setting new, higher standards on the use of deadly force by police. She also passed first-in-the-nation legislation to provide transparency and accountability around the harmful and unjust practice of racial and identity profiling, while improving public safety and police-community relations.

Ensuring justice is served. A national and state leader on criminal justice issues, Dr. Weber has passed several pieces of progressive reform legislation, including AB 2590 which made California's sentencing framework more flexible and effective by giving judges discretion to apply restorative justice principles in certain cases.

Managing the state budget. In 2015, Dr. Weber became the first African American to chair the Assembly State Budget Committee in California, the 5th largest economy in the world. In her current leadership role, she chairs the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety.