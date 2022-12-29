California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

Advocates of this new law point out that communities of color are disproportionately cited for jaywalking, compared to the overall population.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine.

Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.

While some San Diegans are split on the move, dashing across the street without the help of a crosswalk will no longer be grounds for a costly citation, provided that there is not "an immediate danger of collision," according to the wording of the legislation.

Hillcrest residents Khori Frazier and Michelle Perez said there's no need to criminalize jaywalking as long as pedestrians use common sense.

"Honestly, I'm for it," Frazier told CBS 8. "Most people jaywalk anyway as long as it's not a super-busy street, there's not a lot going on. I don't think there are too many hazards that are involved with that."

"I think the issue is fast drivers compared to pedestrians," Perez added, "If you are actually going the speed limit, you shouldn't be able to hit anyone."

Leslie Mendez, though, said she has a different take on this new law, from behind the wheel.

"Not safer, definitely not safer," she said. "It may be good for pedestrians, but bad for those who are driving... because when I drive and people just cross in front of me, it's bad!"

Assembly Member Phil Ting authored this new law, pointing out that communities of color are disproportionately cited for jaywalking compared to the overall population.

"Everybody has the freedom to walk across the street without being worried about being cited or being stopped," Ting said earlier. "We see that African-Americans are five times more likely to get cited than other individuals."

According to data provided by San Diego Police, Black people represented 16% of all San Diego jaywalking citations issued between January 2015 and June 2021, despite being only 6% of the city's population.

The California Sheriff's Association has vehemently opposed this new legislation, stating that "limiting enforcement of California's laws that are designed to avoid traffic collisions and improve the safety of all who use our roadways will only exacerbate the existing problem."

Little Italy resident Enrique Valdez, though, does not see it that way.

"As long as you are smart about it, you look right, you look left, I don't see there being an issue with jaywalking being legal now," he said.

For more information on the Freedom to Walk Act, click here.