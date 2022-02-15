Caltrans, SANDAG open 9 new miles of carpool & HOV lanes on I-5 between Solana Beach and Carlsbad

Caltrans said the new carpool/HOV lanes will improve connectivity and provide more transportation choices in North County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans San Diego and SANDAG celebrated Tuesday the opening of nine new miles of carpool/High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes on I-5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Caltrans said the work is being completed as part of the SANDAG and Caltrans Build NCC project -- a comprehensive set of transportation, environmental, and coastal access projects.

“This is part of an ongoing $875 million effort that includes widening the freeway for additional HOV lanes, but also includes double tracking bike paths, walking trails, and lagoon restorations,” said District 11 Caltrans Director Gustavo Dallarda.

Regional leaders came together Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate what it took to complete five years of work between local, state, and federal agencies.

Organizers said the projects include rail double-tracking, extended Carpool/HOV Lanes, new bike and pedestrian trails, and the restoration of the San Elijo Lagoon. They also discussed the continuation of the "Drive 55 on the 5" enforcement.

Caltrans said the new carpool/HOV lanes will improve connectivity and provide more transportation choices in North County. The paralleled southbound lanes are scheduled to be complete in early March.

