Camp Pendleton Marine among defendants charged with illegally selling weapons

SAN DIEGO — Local and federal authorities announced they've seized 165 weapons, including 82 ghost guns, and charged 33 defendants during a joint operation aimed at reducing violent crime in San Diego.

The operation called "The Privately Made Firearm Crime Reduction Project" spanned from February to May.

Several of the seized weapons were on display during a news conference Wednesday morning. Authorities said the operation also resulted in the recovery of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

"This was a collaborative law enforcement operation that focused on historical hot spots in San Diego for ghost gun seizures," said Randy Grossman, US Attorney for the Southern District of California.

He said resources were directed into those neighborhoods with the focus being on offenders who illegally possess, manufacture, and sell firearms.

Authorities used lots of techniques to locate offenders, including undercover officers, social media, as well as confidential informants.

According to Grossman, 22 defendants are charged in federal court and an additional 11 in state court with various gun and drug crimes.

22-year-old Christian Ferrari, an active-duty US Marine based at Camp Pendleton, is among the defendants facing federal charges. Authorities say Ferrari illegally sold weapons to undercover ATF agents on multiple occasions.

CBS 8 reached out to Camp Pendleton for comment. A spokesperson released the following statement:

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Christian Ferrari, a rifleman with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, is being held by civilian authorities on firearm-related charges.

Lance Corporal Ferrari enlisted in the Marine Corps on January 30, 2020. He deployed overseas and has the following awards: Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

No further information about the case will be released at this time.