Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck

"You have trucks like this that outperform most sports cars, obviously electrification is the way to go," said Dennis Griffin.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck.

It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T.

When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks.

The inside feels as big as it looks on the outside. Griffin is not new to driving electric vehicles.

“Going back to 2012, I had a Chevy Volt,” said Griffin.

He’s retired now and the past director for the Electric Vehicle Association San Diego chapter and says he would never go back to a gas car.

“Because I have grandchildren. And that means I'm concerned about the environment,” said Griffin.

He and his wife own two Tesla's.

“Surprisingly, the Lightning is the quietest and smoothest of the cars,” said Griffin.

The 131-kilowatt extended range battery can cruise for 320 miles and can charge a 20 mile range per hour.

“I expect I'm going to get in the neighborhood of 280. Because I don't tend to drive that slow,” said Griffin. “This vehicle although it's a full-size truck, can go from 0 to 60 in four seconds.”

With 580 horsepower, you can feel the 775-pound foot of torque.

The electric truck has many cool features such as one pedal driving that will brake as you let up on the gas pedal and save battery power.

Also, Blue Cruise which allows hands free driving on long stretches of road if your eyes are on the road.

There are power outlets and storage and an ice chest under the hood for front gating.

“It's a great conversation starter especially at the grocery store. Putting groceries away in the front, people look twice,” said Griffin.

But what sold Griffin was the bidirectional charge.

“If you lost power and you're plugged in it will feed your home up to ten days,” said Griffin.

He put in his reservation on the first day available which was May 19, 2021 and it was delivered September 8, 2022.

“I'm always looking for latest and greatest,” said Griffin.

Ford didn't change his price; he got the upgraded Lariat model for just under $80,000.

Since then, Ford has increased the prices on the base model which started around $40,000.

“I know that people are shocked with the sticker price on EV’s. But when you consider the total cost of ownership, over a five-year period of time, EVs are usually more affordable than the equivalent gasoline vehicle,” said Griffin. “If you can reduce your cost of fuel by 75%. That's amazing.”

All that money saved has Dennis smiling as he drives by the high gas prices.

“That's the problem with electric vehicles, you drive with a smile.”

Ford says it is not taking reservations for the Lightning.