Carlsbad votes against commemorative flag policy

The City of Carlsbad has voted against flying a commemorative flag above its city hall building. The vote sparked debate among LGBTQ+ members.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s a city council vote that resulted in tears for some Carlsbad LGBTQ+ residents.

Ash Perry became emotional after the decision triggered her to remember how some policy issues happening in other states are affecting their friend.

“Knowing that I'm in a safe state, but not totally safe and them possibly having to leave their state because they won’t be able to receive the care they need is frightening. I'm just hopeful that this can be brought up again and rethought because I'd like to think they support and that we can see them,” said Perry.

The proposal was supposed to give the council the authority to request a third flag to fly during any month with the public's input on which flag to display.

However, some city council members also argued that the policy would open the flood gates to the unlimited requests of commemorative flags. Unfairly deciding which should be displayed and which should not.

“We are going to be confronted with why you pick some and not others,” said Mayor Keith Blackburn.

Leaders also believed commemorating a flag is outside the city government’s rule.

After failing to get the votes, several LGBTQ+ members felt insulted.

Mayor Pro-Tem Priya Bhat Patel and Councilmember Teresa Acosta supported the proposal.

“Talking about buildings and pets and equating it to people is quite frankly insulting,” said Bhat Patel.

The topic has divided the council in the past, since it voted in 2019 to declare June as LGBTQ+ pride month in the city.

This also comes just a week after the city banned prayers at city hall meetings.