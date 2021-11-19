Cash on San Diego freeway | Traffic incident with armored vehicle causes chaos on Interstate 5

Cash was seen in social media videos strewn across both lanes of Interstate 5 near Tamarack Ave.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An armored vehicle was in a minor traffic incident on northbound Interstate 5 near Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad Friday morning. Shortly after the traffic incident, cash was seen on the northbound lanes and had drifted into the southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spoke with News 8 about the incident and they said a door popped open on the armored truck and a number of bags of cash fell out of the truck and burst open. They are urging anyone who picked up cash on the freeway to turn it in to authorities.

"We're working with the FBI now, it's a joint investigation and if you have picked up any of the cash, I highly suggest you turn it in to the CHP office immediately because we do have a lot of evidence to follow up on," a CHP officer said.

Videos on social media showed vehicles stopped on the freeway and people out on the road picking up cash.