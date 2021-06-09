CBS 8 honored for diversity efforts in Black SD Magazine

“Kids who look like us all across the area can now turn on their TVs and see beautiful Black people making their dreams come true and be encouraged to do the same.”

SAN DIEGO — Representation matters. The term that used to trickle behind the scenes is now gaining steam and permeating through American culture. It’s a rallying cry for diversity.

CBS 8 was honored for its diversity efforts in the latest issue of Black SD Magazine celebrating Black representation from Southeast San Diego, Hip Hop Culture, Media, Politics and more.

Black SD Magazine proprietor Michael Cox says, “Kids who look like us all across the area can now turn on their TVs and see beautiful Black people making their dreams come true and be encouraged to do the same.”

The magazine features News 8’s Karlene Chavis, Keristen Holmes, Heather Hope, Brandon Lewis and LaMonica Peters and included a photo shoot, podcast and interview. Marcus Greaves joined CBS 8 after the production but was able to participate in the panel discussion

Stay tuned! This is only the beginning.

Black SD Magazine sat down with the team from CBS 8 where they shared their experience and why representation matters. Listen to the podcast below: