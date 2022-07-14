Chula Vista breaks ground on 'pallet homes' shelter for homeless

The City of Chula vista said 66 of them are about to be built on a parcel of land owned by the city near Broadway and Main Street.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Construction of a new kind of homeless shelter is about to begin in Chula Vista.

So-called "pallet homes" are similar to tiny homes. The City of Chula vista said 66 of them are about to be built on a parcel of land owned by the city near Broadway and Main Street.

The first in San Diego County

It's the first of it's kind shelter in Chula Vista, and the first shelter in San Diego County to use pallet homes.

"One thing we have to tell the community is, it's not a day center, it's not a drop in center. They'll be vetted through our HOT team, making sure that everybody that comes in here succeeds," said Angelica Davis, Homeless Coordinator for the City of Chula Vista.

"So if anything, you'll have enhanced security, you'll have more of a benefit to the community and the businesses," said Davis.

Davis said it took the city two years to get to this point.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The company the city hired to build the homes is called Pallet SPC. It's built shelters in other cities including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The breakdown

The shelter will house more than 130 people

Two multi-purpose rooms will also be built. The homes themselves won't have bathrooms, but there will be restrooms, showers and a laundry facility for everyone to use on the site

The price tag on the project includes around $3.5 million for construction and purchase of the homes. Davis said operating costs are $1.5 million annually

Davis said the funding is from the federal government