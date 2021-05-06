Chula Vista house fire claims the lives of two children

An adult male and female escaped the fire, but two children tragically died.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two kids were killed early Thursday morning in a house fire in Chula Vista.

The fire ignited shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Coralwood Court in Chula Vista.

An adult male and an adult female got out of the house, but two kids were unable to escape.

The man was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

A Chula Vista firefighter gave an update saying that investigators are on scene and will continue looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.