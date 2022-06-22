Chula Vista Police respond to viral video of arrest involving K9

According to police, they received several calls from bystanders who said the man was punching and kicking people.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police say they want to give context to a video of an arrest that's gone viral on social media.

The incident happened Saturday just after midnight near the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. In the video, a police officer sends a K9 after a man who appears to lunge at him.

Tuesday the department put out a statement on Facebook.

According to police, before the cameras started rolling, they received 911 calls from bystanders that a man was punching and kicking people.

"We started getting several calls of a man described as intoxicated, belligerent and fighting with people," said Sgt. Anthony Molina. "It was stepped up a bit after people were saying they were trying to hold him down."

Police identified the man in the video as 28-year-old Ivan Najera of National City. They say he refused to comply with officers.

"As an officer, you have to think of safety, not only of yourself, but for everyone around you. So you have to put an end to the threat as quick as possible and as safe as possible," said Sgt. Molina.

He said even though some might think of the video as entertainment they take each situation seriously.

"We did see some comments, 'Why would the police mess with this man?' 'Maybe he’s having a good time,'" he said. "And of course, that might come up. Most likely they didn’t t know the calls that came in, how scared everybody was when you listen to their voices on the phone."

He said Najera was taken to the hospital and treated for the dog bite he received. However, no one suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Molina said there were people who were punched and kicked by Najera, but only one person wanted to press charges.

Najera was charged with a handful of misdemeanor charges. He also faces one felony charge of threatening an officer with force.