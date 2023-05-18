City council set to appoint commissioners to the new police review board

Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure B in November 2020. It allows the city council to create an Independent Police Practices Commission.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council Public Safety Committee chairwoman wants answers as to why the city's police review board had to stop reviewing some cases alleging police misconduct.

All of this is happening while the council still hasn't created a new independent review board that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November 2020, known as Measure B.

The Independent Police Practices Commission allows the city council to create the board to revamp the current citizens' review board.

The new commission will have more power to weigh in on alleged officer misconduct and propose disciplinary actions.

“The point of the commission is not only to hold the police accountable but also to build trust between the police department and the community,” said Andrea St. Julian, Co-Founder, Co-Chair of San Diegans For Justice.

St. Julian is also the principal author of Measure B and says she is disappointed after two years; there's still no commission.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera defends the long process.

“I think it was important that we acted urgently but without rushing the process,” said Rivera.

At the same time, the interim review board had to stop reviewing less severe police complaints because there was a backlog of cases and not enough commissioners.

Police have had to close internal cases without outside input.

“Under the circumstances, we've been doing our best to get the commission running and reviewing as many cases as possible. But we're not yet at the finish line,” said Doug Case, Interim Chairman for the Independent Police Practices Commission.

The commission is all voluntary that went from 23 members down to 10, including two who currently cannot participate.

He says volunteers are working 30-40 hours a month reviewing complaints.

The case backlog got the attention of the council. On Monday, May 22, they'll appoint 25 community members from a list of 63 nominees, including those with low to moderate incomes, youth, and one from each of the nine council districts.

“I think we will see a variety of different conversations for different nominees and different seats. Your guess as to exactly what Monday looks like wouldn't be different than mine. I think what cannot be forgotten here is that this is an entirely new process,” said Elo-Rivera.

This is a new process that visionaries hope will create accountability and trust among police.

“Despite the city council's clear efforts to slow down this process, the commission will be up and running. And it will be a great commission because all of the members of the various communities are still behind the commission,” said St. Julian. “We are all going to work together to make sure that this commission is what it needs to be

A spokesperson for the mayor's office tells us since the chief reports to the mayor, and this is an independent commission on police practices, the mayor is not involved.

San Diego police issued a statement:

The California Peace Officer’s Bill requires the San Diego Police Department of Rights to close an investigation and administer any necessary discipline for most cases within one year from the date the department becomes aware of the allegation.

SDPD has continued forwarding cases to the Independent Commission on Police Practices for their independent review of investigation findings and recommended discipline to meet the oversight guidelines established by Measure B. The Department welcomes the appointment of new board members to assist in fulfilling the oversight intent of the board and the voter-approved measure.

Case says after the commissioners are appointed, they still need to go through training, which they have accelerated. He says it will probably be another year until they start doing independent investigations.

The Public Safety Committee will meet on June 7 and have a hearing on the status of the Commission on Police Practices.