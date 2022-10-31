San Diego City Council to vote on housing as a human rights issue and new tenant protections

Councilmember Elo-Rivera says the resolution will serve as a guiding principle for the city in finding housing solutions for all San Diegans.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will vote on two major issues at a meeting Monday addressing the city's crisis of housing and homelessness.

"Housing is a human right and we must make this declaration to ensure we as elected leaders and our whole community own our responsibility to take the actions necessary to ensure every San Diegan has a real opportunity to have the decent and stable housing necessary for a dignified and healthy life," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "We will also take a major step forward in preventing homelessness and providing housing stability by holding an open workshop for the public and fellow Councilmembers to provide input on the tenant protections that San Diego renters need and deserve."

Councilmember Elo-Rivera says the resolution declaring housing is a human right will serve as a guiding principle for the city in finding housing solutions for all San Diego residents. He says the resolution invites accountability in solving San Diego's most urgent problem. Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe, Councilmember Joe LaCava and Councilmember Raul Campillo co-sponsor these items.

According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, housing is a component of the right to a standard of living adequate for everyone's health and well-being. The resolution before council declares housing as a human right linked to dignity and the right to life.

Councilmember Elo-Rivera says the resolution states the city council's intention to center equity in its efforts to implement housing as a human right and redress past harms, to ensure those who have historically not had access to adequate housing are prioritized.

The resolution also states the council's intention for the city to implement housing as a human right by considering policies that address the root causes of homelessness, that keep people housed through affordable, accessible, and habitable homes, and that provide pathways to housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Also a "Tenant Protections Ordinance Workshop," where councilmembers and other stakeholders can submit suggestions on a Tenant Protection Ordinance, will be held to help strengthen the rights of renters and prevent people from falling into homelessness.