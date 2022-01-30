City of Coronado investigating employee over alleged racist incident

A caption over the recording reads in part: “This racist couple started out calling us racial slurs out of nowhere and blamed Asians for starting COVID."

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado city employee is under investigation for allegedly making racist comments to an Asian-American couple over the weekend. A man and woman caught on camera were identified by users on social media as a City of Coronado employee and his wife however CBS 8 is choosing to leave them unnamed at this time.

The video taken Saturday at a mall in Orange County was originally posted to TikTok but as of Sunday night had been taken down and the person who posted it did not appear to be active. The video was recorded by other users – one of whom identified the couple – and continued to circulate online.

A caption over the recording reads:

“This racist couple started out calling us racial slurs out of nowhere and blamed Asians for starting COVID. They continued to say racist comments loudly for us to hear, so we confronted them.”

The woman in the video can be heard referring to “communism” at one point.

A woman off-camera is then heard asking “Are you saying those words towards us?” while a man states “We’re not even Chinese, by the way.”

The man being filmed answers “Yeah, maybe. Could be.”

The woman being filmed shouts “America is a free country” and “go back to China” as she gets into a van. The man in the video is seen flipping off the person filming as he drives away.

In a statement on Facebook and the city’s website Sunday, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said she is aware of a recording of a city employee and immediate action was taken to “look into the report.” She did not identify the employee by name.

“The City of Coronado is a welcoming place for all,” the statement reads in part.

City Manager Statement Jan. 30, 2022 The City became aware of a recording of a City employee and alleged comments made.... Posted by City of Coronado on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey issued the following statement to CBS 8 on Sunday. He also did not identify the employee by name.

“The City became aware of a recording of an employee and is looking into alleged comments. As this is a personnel matter, I cannot discuss specifics at this point, but we are taking the matter seriously and working to find out exactly what happened.”

Joann Fields with the AAPI Initiative said the language used in the video is dangerous and wrong. She hopes the City of Coronado handles it the best way.