SAN DIEGO — Content Warning: Some of the language in this article may be offensive to some people.

Protestors descended on downtown to take part in a rally calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Before the rally started there were fireworks between anti-Trump and pro-Trump supporters.

The confrontation went down before the rally even started. Witnesses say the anti-Trump protestor was walking through the crown making comments before seeing Trump supporters and heading towards them. The protestor proceeded to push a Trump supporter which prompted another man to intervene by shoving the man to the ground.



Several other people who were attending the rally rushed over to help the man to his feet and confront the protestors.



The group also exchanged barbs about military service, “I saw more combat that you… You didn’t see **** you were ******* on Jane Fonda’s ****.”



Eventually police interviewed both sides, first the group supporting President Trump then the man accused of starting the altercation. The police told the man who started the altercation that the other group had video of the entire incident and that they won’t be pressing charges. The man then made an obscene gesture toward the group supporting President Trump.



The supporters stayed on the other side of the yard under the watchful eye of San Diego Police. Police said, “We are just here to keep the peace. We are here to make sure there is no violence that happens. Any time you have people from opposing sides on any issues, we want to make sure people are able to exercise their 1st Amendment rights and we keep it as safe as possible.





