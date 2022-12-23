Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses

SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening.
"FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8.
Many shoppers took to social media Friday morning with reports that many Costco Wholesale locations across San Diego County were only accepting cash while the wholesale giant experienced an outage of credit card acceptance.
While Costco officials did not comment on the outage, the downed systems appeared widespread across San Diego County.
Costco on H St in Chula Vista in the South Bay, to as far north as a Costco location in Carlsbad, had outages reported by shoppers.
Costco Business Center, located in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego County, told CBS 8 around 12:32 p.m. the outage was temporary, and their systems were returning to normal.
People looking to shop at Costco or inside a warehouse said conditions were tumultuous.
Costco Wholesale's website detailed they accepted several other forms of payment.
- All Visa Cards
- The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
- Most PIN-based Debit/ATM Cards
- Costco Shop Cards*
- Cash
- Personal checks from current Costco Members
- Business checks from current Costco Business Members
- Traveler's checks
- EBT cards
- Mobile Payment (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)
It's unknown what caused the outage.
Shoppers reported systems returned to normal operations hours after the outage struck.
