Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses

"FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8.

Many shoppers took to social media Friday morning with reports that many Costco Wholesale locations across San Diego County were only accepting cash while the wholesale giant experienced an outage of credit card acceptance.

While Costco officials did not comment on the outage, the downed systems appeared widespread across San Diego County.

Costco on H St in Chula Vista in the South Bay, to as far north as a Costco location in Carlsbad, had outages reported by shoppers.

Costco Business Center, located in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego County, told CBS 8 around 12:32 p.m. the outage was temporary, and their systems were returning to normal.

People looking to shop at Costco or inside a warehouse said conditions were tumultuous.

Just hearing cc system down nation wide at Costco. Might want to think about that before heading over. — Jennifer Lai 🌼 (@Jlai3Lai) December 23, 2022

I was at Costco, at the end of the line, credit card machines went down & they were only taking cash.. My millennial heart dropped.. — Mellie (@Mellexia) December 23, 2022

Costco Wholesale's website detailed they accepted several other forms of payment.

It's unknown what caused the outage.

Shoppers reported systems returned to normal operations hours after the outage struck.