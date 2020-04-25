COVID clinic reopens Downtown after being shut down in Cardiff

The Orange County doctor who started it said the testing being done is legitimate, and they are now in full compliance with the county.

SAN DIEGO — A drive-through clinic claiming to test for COVID-19 is back open after San Diego County abruptly shut it down last week.

"COVID Clinic" had been operating at Mira Costa Community College in Cardiff. The clinic reopened Friday morning on Fifth and Ash in Downtown San Diego.



The Orange County doctor who started it said the testing being done is legitimate, and they are now in full compliance with the county.

"These are legitimate tests. There was never a question of whether we were legitimate," said Dr. Matthew Abanante.



According to Abanante, the reason why COVID Clinic was ordered to shut down last week had to do with paperwork and licensing, issues he claims have been taken care of.



"We're fully compliant with the San Diego County requests," said Abanante.

Participants have to first register online.



For $125, they'll be tested for COVID-19 using a nasal swab. The process takes just minutes. Results come back in a few days.

The blood antibody test, which determines if you once had COVID-19, will be available Monday. That too will cost $125, or 200 for both.

"Only LVN are doing the nasal swabs. There are RN's supervising and licensed phlebotomists for any blood draw happening," said spokesperson Matt Collins.

While at the clinic, News 8 only spotted one vehicle coming through.

Last week, a line of cars waited to get tested, but some never got the chance after county officials sent a letter stating in part, “COVID Clinic's testing process is not complying with state law and therefore may not be producing reliable and verifiable results.”

The tests aren't 100%, but within the 90% range.

During Friday's media briefing, News 8 asked county officials to address the clinic's reopening.

"We, and the county acted on behalf of local citizens to make sure they were following the law. They are still under the obligation to follow the law and we'll continue to monitor what they're doing but again, what they're currently doing has been ok'd by the state laboratory field services," said Dr. Eric McDonald.

Back Downtown, organizers said they hope to stay open this time, adding that they simply want to help people.