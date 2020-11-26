Crews respond to trio of brush fires in Rolando Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — Three small brush fires in the Rolando Park neighborhood burned more than an acre Thanksgiving day.



Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to an area on College Avenue south of University Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire Rescue Department.



Two helicopters were also deployed to drop water on the fires, according to SDFRD.



The north and south ends of one fire were contained around 1:15 p.m., SDFRD announced on its Twitter feed.



There was no structural damage, and it was unclear what started the brush fires.