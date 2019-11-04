LEMON GROVE, Calif. — It isn’t the typical pairing you'd expect when scheduling your weekend plans, but pilates and pasta will come together as one in the East County.

The Pilates and Ravioli Cooking Class will be held at Giardino on Saturday, April 13. During the class, guests are invited to participate in a mat class led by Vai Fitness. Following class, participants will get to take part in a Ravioli Cooking Class led by Chef Marco Provino from Giardino.

Located in Lemon Grove, Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian inspired cucina where San Diego gathers for fresh and flavorful classic dishes found throughout Italy. Guests will find items such as fresh seafood, pastas, wood-fired pizzas and salads, as well as a variety of elements made fresh in-house, such as pizza dough, pasta, sauces, and desserts.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will run through noon. The cost of the class is $55 and includes the pilates session, cooking class and a ravioli to eat after class. RSVP by emailing jane.valesova@gmail.com.

Vai Fitness

Vai Fitness

Giardino

Giardino