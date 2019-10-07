SAN DIEGO — The IMG Academy Junior World Championships will celebrate its 52nd anniversary this July and will once again welcome the world’s best junior golfers to San Diego for the competition.



The event will host 1,300+ juniors from 54 countries and 42 states showcasing its international representation and cultural diversity. The tournament has long been known as a recruiting haven for college coaches looking to identify the best players for their respective golf programs.



“This event has consistently brought the best junior players from around the world to San Diego,” said Megan Mahoney, Executive Director of the IMG Academy Junior World Championships. “Our tournament continues to grow each year in size and in talent and we can’t wait to see some incredible golf next week.”



Many of the professionals at the top of PGA TOUR and LPGA leaderboards faced their initial international competition at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships. The list of past champions includes Lorena Ochoa, Amy Alcott, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Craig Stadler, Corey Pavin, John Cook, Billy Mayfair, Anthony Kim, Jason Day and six-time winner Tiger Woods.



Host courses for the event include Colina Park Golf Course, Singing Hills Golf Resort, Shadowridge Golf Club, Morgan Run Resort, Rancho Bernardo Inn, Country Club of Rancho Bernardo, La Costa Resort, Bernardo Heights Country Club and Torrey Pines North Course.