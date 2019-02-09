SAN DIEGO — Well-known local chef and pitmaster Chef Hanis Cavin is sharing his secrets to the perfect BBQ spread for your Labor Day parties.

While he lets meet age in rub or marinade for days before throwing it on the fire at his La Mesa Restaurant, he has last-minute tips for everyone hitting groceries stores on Labor Day. Or if you don't want to entertain and you'd prefer to go out to eat, The Pioneer in La Mesa will host all-day Happy Hour this Labor Day.

Ashley Jacobs shares the secret to the perfect veggie and meat combo and tells you how to pair meals with beer.